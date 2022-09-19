WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing a gas station earlier this month.

Damian Bond, 32, is accused of a Sept. 8 robbery at the Shell gas station on Wolcott Road, according to the Wolcott Police Department. He was last known to live on William Street in Waterbury.

Police have an arrest warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny and breach of peace, according to a post from the department. He will be given a $100,000 bond.

Authorities have not specified if Bond took anything during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 879-1414.