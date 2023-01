NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police are following “significant leads,” according to officials.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.