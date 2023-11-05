WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man shot a 14-year-old boy on Saturday evening in Waterbury, according to police.

Axel Maldonado, of Waterbury, has been charged with criminal attempt at murder with special circumstances, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury, criminal use of weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal transfer of pistol and illegal alteration of a firearm. He was arrested on Sunday.

He was being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The teen was found shot at about 6:50 p.m. on Silver Street in Waterbury, according to police. The boy was found in a common hallway and taken to Connecticut Children’s. As of Sunday evening, police described his condition as “stable” while he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released further information about the shooting.