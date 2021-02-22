36-year-old man dies after crashing into parked car in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford man is dead after police said he drove into a parked car Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of East Broadway and Surf Avenue after reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that 35-year-old Mark Thibault was driving east on East Broadway when he hit a parked, unoccupied car.

He sustained life-threatening injuries as was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 785-4764.

East Broadway between Seaside Surf Avenues remains closed. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other information was released.

