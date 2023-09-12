MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man died two days after crashing on a scooter in Milford, police announced on Tuesday.

Scott Wolf crashed at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 near Depot Road and Russell Road, according to officials. He had been driving a Yamaha Scooter on Depot Road beforehand.

He died two days later at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police have not provided more details about the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Michael Morena at (203) 878-6551 or (203) 783-4775.