NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man is in custody Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in late December, according to police.

Miguel Angel Reynoso has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, who was shot at about 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 30 on Saltonstall Avenue.