37-year-old man injured in shooting on Hazel Street in New Haven, PD say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Hazel Street Sunday night.

Police say, around 8:13 p.m., they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot on Hazel Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot and has life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.