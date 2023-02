NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 37-year-old man remains in what police say is “serious condition” Friday after being shot earlier in the day.

The man was shot at about 8:50 a.m. in the area of Washington Avenue and Spring Street, according to police. The man was found at the scene.

Police do not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.