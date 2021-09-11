39-year-old man shot, killed on South View Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a homicide on South View Street that happened late Friday evening.

Around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of South View Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in the driveway of a residence on South View Street.

Emergency medical crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to Saint Mary’s hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No further information is available. The incident is being investigated by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.