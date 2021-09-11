39-year-old man shot, killed on South View Street in Waterbury

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:
waterburypolice_1525061070371.jpg

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury police are investigating a homicide on South View Street that happened late Friday evening.

Around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of South View Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in the driveway of a residence on South View Street.

Emergency medical crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to Saint Mary’s hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No further information is available. The incident is being investigated by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven officials, leaders gather at meeting to address recent violence in the city

News /

'To this day it's hard for me': 9/11 observances around Greater Waterbury

News /

Coast Guard investigating cause of boat fire in Guilford

News /

Large fire reported at Cocchiola Paving in Watertown

News /

Health Headlines: Yale Infectious Disease Special discusses the vaccine mandates from the Biden administration

News /

Looking for a job? Tweed Airport looking to fill over 100 positions during expansion

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss