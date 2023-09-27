NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Albertus Magnus College received a $3.1 million grant that may be used to renovate its athletic fields and ice skating rinks, according to school officials.

The grant came from the State of Connecticut’s Community Investment Fund 2030 (CIF) and is the single-largest grant in the college’s history, school officials said.

College administration said they want to use the grant to renovate and improve the Albertus Celentano Field athletic complex and the City of New Haven’s Ralph Walker Skating Rink, where their division one teams compete.

The administration is awaiting final approval from the State Bond Commission before they confirm this plan.

“On behalf of Albertus Magnus College, I offer profound gratitude to the Community Investment Fund Board and our State Legislative Delegation for awarding Albertus this grant, which will provide necessary funding to renovate our Celentano Field complex and expand facilities at the City of New Haven’s Ralph Walker Skating Rink, two vital public resources for residents of New Haven and Hamden,” Albertus Magnus College President Marc M. Camille said.

Albertus Magnus College officials said that with this grant, they are looking to replace the Celentano field’s existing turf and add ADA-compliant pathways, public restrooms, welcome signage, water-filling stations, bike racks and bleachers.

The grant will also fund the construction of a 1,500-square-foot expansion at the Ralph Walker Skating Rink that will include an enhanced training space and locker rooms.

College officials said they hope the funds will jumpstart the movement for the City of New Haven and Albertus Magnus College women’s and men’s hockey teams to work together and promote youth hockey programming around the city.

“At Albertus, our mission calls us to be community builders, and as New England’s most diverse Catholic college with more than 85% of our students being Connecticut residents, we will now be in a stronger position to be a source of positive impact within our neighboring communities,” Camille said.

Albertus Magnus College’s project was one of 21 from 16 different municipalities that got awards. The requests are reviewed by a 21-member board of legislators and other state officials. Like other state borrowing, that group’s recommendations, including those issued at Tuesday’s meeting in Hartford, have to be approved by the governor-chaired state bond commission.