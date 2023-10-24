NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven announced the expansion of new early childhood education initiatives on Monday.

Last year, the New Haven Board of Alders approved the use of $3 million of federal money to strengthen the city’s early childhood care and education system.

The city hopes to provide a more equitable child care system in New Haven.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said studies have shown early childhood care pays off later in life.

“It increases one’s likelihood to have a higher income, to own a home, to purchase a car, it decreases one’s likelihood to being incarcerated, of having an addiction,” Elicker said.

Mayor Elicker says right now about 2200 infants and toddlers in New Haven need child care.