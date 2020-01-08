3rd arrest made in fatal shooting of Connecticut woman

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Connecticut woman in her apartment last month.

Waterbury police say 44-year-old Gonzalo Diaz, of Bridgeport, was charged Tuesday with felony murder and other offenses in connection with the death of Denise Rogers-Rollins.

The 58-year-old woman was found in her first-floor apartment in Waterbury on Dec. 7 with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Diaz was held on $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.