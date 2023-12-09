NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A third suspect in the murder of a Waterbury teenager was located in Indiana and transported back to Connecticut on Friday, according to police.

James Birdsall, 24 of Waterbury, was extradited back to Connecticut by Waterbury detectives on Friday. Birdsall was originally located and taken into custody by Indiana law enforcement.

Birdsall is suspected to have been involved with the shooting and killing of 17-year-old Maki Mazon, also of Waterbury, on July 31st. The Waterbury Police Department reports that Mazon was shot in the chest and died while he was in the hospital.

Two other men were arrested for murder of Mazon in August. James Davis, 23 from Bridgeport, was arrested by WPD on August 10th and Ronald Scott, 26 from Waterbury, was arrested on August 16th.

Birdsall is currently in WPD custody on a $5,5000,000 bond. He will appear in court on Monday, December 11th.