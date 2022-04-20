EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were taken into custody for gun and drug possession charges Tuesday after a pursuit that ended in New Haven, according to East Haven police.

An officer conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Main Street and Boston Avenue on a Lexus after observing an equipment violation, police said. The driver, who police are not identifying, initially gave the officer identification and agreed to exit the car to speak with officers.

Police said the driver walked toward the back of the vehicle and suddenly fled westbound on Main Street, leading police on a foot pursuit through several backyards on Harrington Avenue. The driver left his identification behind.

Another officer and his K9 arrived on scene and searched along the path the driver fled. The K9 found a .45 caliber Glock which was later determined to be stolen out of Hamden in 2021. Police said marijuana, a large amount of cash and bullets matching the rounds in the discarded firearm were found in the Lexus.

The passenger in that vehicle, later identified as Gary Gibson, 23, of New Haven, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell. Gibson was released on a $2,500 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Gary Gibson. Photo: East Haven Police

As the search continued for the fleeing suspect, detectives saw a maroon Honda Accord traveling on Harrington Avenue that sped away upon seeing officers. Believing the car had just picked up that suspect, police pursued the vehicle into New Haven. It became disabled after striking a New Haven Fire Department vehicle in the area of Willow Street and State Street, police said.

According to police, a search of the Honda Accord led to the discovery of two 9mm semi automatic “ghost” guns, an extended magazine, a large “drum” magazine, .40mm and 9mm ammunition. Police said they also found 57 bags of crack cocaine packaged for street sales, a large amount of cash and several fraudulent license plates.

Three occupants, later identified as 21-year-old Tyzhon Denby, 22-year-old Armani Salcedo and 21-year-old Elder Mellado, all New Haven residents, were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Denby was charged with the following:

Engaging police in pursuit

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Two counts of carrying pistol without a permit

Possession of controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell

Two counts of weapon in a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer

Two counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazine

Improper use of marker plate

Operating unregistered motor vehicle

Insufficient insurance

Theft of marker plate

Tyzhon Denby. Photo: East Haven Police

Salcedo was charged with the following:

Two counts of carrying pistol without a permit

Possession of controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell

Two counts of weapon in a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer

Two counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazine

Armani Salcedo. Photo: East Haven Police

Mellado was charged with the following:

Two counts of carrying pistol without a permit

Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell

Two counts of weapon in a motor vehicle

Interfering with an officer

Two counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazine

Elder Mellado. Photo: East Haven Police

Denby, Salcedo and Mellado were all held at the East Haven Police Department and later released on $150,000 surety bonds. They are scheduled to appear in court in New Haven on April 27.

The driver of the vehicle who fled on foot was not located. Police said an arrest warrant affidavit will be applied for and charges will be forthcoming.