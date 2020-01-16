4 employees of food truck sent to hospital following crash on Long Wharf

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Four employees of a local food truck were sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Long Wharf Thursday morning.

The food truck was parking when a car struck it. The collision hit just hard enough to splash oil on a stove over several workers in the back of the truck.

Rick Fontana, City of New Haven Director of Emergency Operations, told News 8, “There were four individuals inside of the trailer preparing food for today. Three of the four have some partial thickness burns. Some to their arms, some to their legs.”

Another person fell in the crash and hurt their back. Everyone is expected to be okay.

The driver involved in the incident stayed on scene; no word on any charges.

This incident is currently under investigation.

