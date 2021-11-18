‘4 Everyday Heroes’: ER nurses, firefighter honored for saving a life at a Guilford restaurant

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three emergency room nurses and a New Haven firefighter are credited with saving a life in Guilford over the summer.

The four were at a restaurant in Guilford in July when someone at another table started to choke. The group jumped up from their own dinners and jumped right into action establishing an airway.

Guilford Police say the victim would have died if it weren’t for their actions. The four were recognized with an award on Thursday.

The Guilford Police Department said in a post on Facebook, “these 4 Everyday Heroes were in the right place at the right time and changed the world for the better.”

