4 men arrested for crashing into 3 police cruisers in Meriden, possession of drugs and firearms

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four men are facing various charges after crashing their car into three Meriden police cruisers that were on the way to execute a warrant search.

Police say Charles Goodman, Junior Hernandez-Bautista, Cequan Goodman, and Trevor Oulaw were arrested.

Photo: Meriden Police

On Tuesday, Meriden police, major crimes and SWAT were approaching a home on James Street to execute a search warrant for narcotics.

The four suspects at the James Street residency got into a vehicle and sped away from the home. They ran a stop sign and struck three police cars.

Several officers and suspects sustained injuries. The extent of the injuries were not specified.

The warrant was later executed and police seized drugs, money, and a firearm.

Oulaw received several charges including attempt to assault an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics, and reckless driving.

Cequan Goodman was charged for interfering with an officer, possession of ammunition and criminal mischief. He was also charged with disorderly conduct after damaging medical equipment while recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

Charles Goodman was charged with Violation of Probation.

Hernandez-Bautista was charged with interfering with an officer and possessing less than one half ounce of Marijuana.