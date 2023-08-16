MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police say they have arrested four men for the illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes.

According to police, Officer Busa and another officer responded on June 25 to the area of Broad Street and East Main Street for a report of a group of people recklessly operating ATVs and dirt bikes.

When Officer Busa arrived on the scene, he spotted 15-20 ATVs and dirt bikes in a gas station parking lot. When he pulled into the parking lot the group fled away except for one who was unable to start his dirt bike.

While the man was being detained by the officer, he was able to break free and hopped onto an awaiting ATV, and fled.

The group then returned to the parking lot and began circling and taunting Officer Busa while he tried to secure the dirt bike that was left behind.

Police say the officer then radioed for backup and the group then fled again once more officers arrived.

For the next several weeks, Officer Busa conducted an investigation into the riders and was able to able to arrest all four riders who were involved this past weekend.

Collin Santiago Ramos (Photo Courtesy: Meriden Police Department) Jaime Velazquez-Santiago (Photo Courtesy: Meriden Police Department) Josue Manuel Vega (Photo Courtesy: Meriden Police Department) Justin Raymond Potts (Photo Courtesy: Meriden Police Department)

Collin Santiago Ramos, Jaime Velazquez-Santiago, Justin Raymond Potts, and Josue Manuel Vega were arrested and now facing charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without insurance.

Vega also faces an additional charge of operating with a canceled license. All four men are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 25