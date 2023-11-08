NORTH HAVEN. Conn. (WTNH) — Suspects allegedly opened fire on New Haven police officers Tuesday night before being captured in North Haven, according to North Haven police.

The incident ended around 10 p.m. near Exit 9 on Interstate 91 North.

North Haven police said they helped New Haven police and state police to stop a wanted vehicle using stop sticks after a chase started in New Haven.

The suspects fired shots at New Haven officers, according to North Haven police.

Four suspects took off after the car was stopped, but police said they were eventually able to take them into custody.

Information on possible charges was not immediately available.