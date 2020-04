NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning involving a New Haven Department Fire Department ambulance and another vehicle at the intersection of Howard Avenue and Columbus Avenue.

According to police sources, two fire medics and two people in another car were taken to the hospital. Police say the crash happened at around 9:16 a.m. and report that two have non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is being cleared.