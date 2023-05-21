NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Move over, battle of the bands, it’s time for the Connecticut Food Truck Battles Festival!

The event brought crowds on Sunday to the Naugatuck Event Center, where more than 40 food trucks were ready to be named the best in the state.

Most of the trucks are family owned businesses who appreciated the customers — who even braved the rain to attend on Saturday.

The 1980’s band Pop Rocks performed, along with comedian and ventriloquist Gemini Lombardi. The event also featured carnival rides and 70 vendors.