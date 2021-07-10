40-year-old male in “Slingshot” motorcycle dead Friday night, Waterbury police say

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 40-year-old man dead after a motorcycle accident in the area of Meriden Road at Manor Avenue Friday night.

Police said they were dispatched at 9:50 P.M. to the area of Meriden Road at Manor Avenue for a serious motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles, a “Slingshot” motorcycle and Infiniti Sedan motor vehicle.

The operator of the Infiniti sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said, the 40 year old male who was operating the “Slingshot” sustained serious life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The operator of the Infiniti continues to cooperate with investigation officers regarding this accident.

This accident investigation remains open and is actively being investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. Waterbury Police Department ask that anyone with further information regarding this accident contact this Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.