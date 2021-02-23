40-year-old man dead after speeding through stop sign, crashing into utility pole, Hamden police say

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 40-year-old man is dead after Hamden police said he sped through a stop sign and crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Prospect Street and Morse Street.

An incident report indicates the driver, Thomas Henderson, of Hamden, was speeding on Morse Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He then hit a snowbank and crashed into the utility pole.

Henderson was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett at (203) 281-8218.

