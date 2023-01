NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 40-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in New Haven, according to police.

Authorities said that the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of James and River streets. The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304, (866) 888-8477 or ecic@newhavenct.gov.