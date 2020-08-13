40-year-old stabbing suspect from Hamden arrested, victim in stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a 28-year-old New Haven man is hospitalized and a 40-year-old Hamden man is in police custody after a verbal dispute that escalated to a stabbing Wednesday night.

According to officials, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday outside a residence on Davenport Avenue between Stevens Street and Kossuth Street in the Hill neighborhood.

First responders treated the stabbing victim on scene and then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers say they identified a suspect and arrested 40-year old Edward Dingle of Hamden. During the investigation, police learned the incident began as the victim, who was walking near his home, walked past Dingle.

A verbal dispute between the two men escalated into a physical fight and Dingle stabbed the victim multiple times. Police say Dingle also punched a person who tried to break up the dispute between himself and the victim. He then fled on foot on Stevens Street.

Thursday morning, officers transferred Dingle to an arraignment hearing. He is being held on a $100,000 bail and is charged with the following assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace.

Detectives are asking witnesses and anyone with a security camera video of the area to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.