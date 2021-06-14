$400-Million construction grant to be used for priority school upgrades

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s more than a hundred years old and has served it’s purpose; Washington Elementary is now set to be torn down – making way for a brand new state of the art school.

“I’m sure that when it was built it was a great school, but it just doesn’t meet the needs and it needs to go,” said Neil Cavallaro, West Haven school superintendent.

It’s made possible thanks to a 400-million dollar construction grant for priority schools across the state. The bond chair state representative Dorinda Borer helped secure the 24-million dollar funding.

“It has no elevator, the restrooms are in the basement, the stairs are roped off…it’s not a facility that is conducive to learning,” said Borer.

Buses won’t be responsible for early morning traffic jams, as the new building will allow access onto the property for drop offs.

For teachers and staff members — this is a game changer for students.

Twana Shirden, Washington Elementary principal said ‘They deserve it—–internet going in and out. if we want our kids to compete, they need the best they deserve the best.”

At 112 years old, Washington Elementary is the oldest school in West Haven.

There is no word yet on the ground breaking, but the construction on the project is expected to take three years.