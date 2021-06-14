$400-Million construction grant to be used for priority school upgrades

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s more than a hundred years old and has served it’s purpose; Washington Elementary is now set to be torn down – making way for a brand new state of the art school.

“I’m sure that when it was built it was a great school, but it just doesn’t meet the needs and it needs to go,” said Neil Cavallaro, West Haven school superintendent.

It’s made possible thanks to a 400-million dollar construction grant for priority schools across the state. The bond chair state representative Dorinda Borer helped secure the 24-million dollar funding.

“It has no elevator, the restrooms are in the basement, the stairs are roped off…it’s not a facility that is conducive to learning,” said Borer.

Buses won’t be responsible for early morning traffic jams, as the new building will allow access onto the property for drop offs.

For teachers and staff members — this is a game changer for students.

Twana Shirden, Washington Elementary principal said ‘They deserve it—–internet going in and out. if we want our kids to compete, they need the best they deserve the best.”

At 112 years old, Washington Elementary is the oldest school in West Haven.

There is no word yet on the ground breaking, but the construction on the project is expected to take three years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

West Haven's Washington Elementary to be torn down, construction to begin soon

News /

New Yale study shows heat, humidity, UV rays 'moderately associated' with lowering COVID-19 spread

News /

Man dies after crashing into tree, utility pole in New Haven

News /

Maryland man charged after allegedly trying to harm himself, a child on railroad tracks in Guilford, police say

News /

Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash in New Haven

News /

New details in killing of Yale grad student revealed in nearly 100-page arrest warrant

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss