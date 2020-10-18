44-year-old woman shot, killed in apartment in Quinnipiac Meadows

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside of an apartment Saturday night in New Haven.

At 11:41 p.m., police and fire officials received a call that a person had been shot inside of an apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Avenue.

Responding personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, and the victim was removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating this incident.

