The Arnold Bernhard Library at Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are currently 45 residential students at Quinnipiac University who have been assigned to live on lounges on-campus, according to school officials.

A representative for Quinnipiac University said the assignment is the result of “a highly successful admissions cycle,” due to the exciting happenings at the school including the NCAA men’s hockey championship win and the university’s partnership with Hartford HealthCare.

University officials are expecting the number of students living in the lounges to drop considerably before the school year officially starts.

The university is constructing three new buildings on the South Quad on the Mount Carmel campus in Hamden.

Quinnipiac University also opened its new recreational and wellness center earlier this year.