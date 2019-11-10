45,000 luminaries light up Cheshire

Breaking News
New Haven

LaSalle Blanks

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — You could see the excitement and pride on their faces. News8 meeting students from Temple Beth David in Cheshire spending their Saturday afternoon doing something positive for their town.

“It’s really nice to know that we could benefit the community,” said Eva Curran.

Curran and her friends were placing luminaries on the grass downtown. They joined many other people who did the same thing Saturday afternoon. When nightfall hit, you could see the true beauty of their efforts when 45,000 luminaries lit up Cheshire.

It’s all part of an annual event called “Lights of Hope”.

“I look at each one of these and they’re all done with love and hope,” said Don Walsh, who created Lights of Hope with his wife, Jenifer in 2005.

Lights of Hope is a fundraiser that benefits various Cheshire organizations that help people. Those organizations include Cheshire Youth Services, the Cheshire Food Pantry, the Petit Family Foundation, and others. Money raised also goes to student scholarships. The luminaries cost a dollar each for people to pick up and display. That means this year’s effort has made at least $45,000.

“There’s a lot of good thing they can do with that money to help those in need,” Walsh said.

Lights of Hope has raised close to a million dollars since it started in 2005. It is considered to be a source of pride in Cheshire that brings the community together.

