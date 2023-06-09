NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A joint settlement of $45 million has been reached in the civil case of Richard Cox V the City of New Haven, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.



Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while he was being transported in the back of a New Haven police transport van last June.



All parties in the civil case participated in a settlement conference on Friday at U.S. District Court in New Haven with Magistrate Judge Maria Garcia.



With Judge Garcia’s’ assistance, all parties agreed upon a settlement of $45 million dollars to resolve all of the claims against the elm city, officials said.



Of the $45 million dollars, $30 million of the total settlement is covered by the New Haven city insurance.

Mayor Elicker released a statement in part below:



“What happened to Randy Cox was unacceptable. When an individual enters police custody, there is an obligation to treat them with dignity and respect and in a manner that ensures their safety and well-being. That did not happen with Randy: he entered policy custody being able to walk, and he left police custody paralyzed with his life and his health forever altered… While nothing can ever return Randy’s life to the way it was prior to this incident, we trust that this settlement will allow him to receive the support and medical care he needs to move forward. The City of New Haven will continue to do everything we can to assist him in his journey. I want to thank Randy and his family for their patience as we worked through this process. We remain resolved as a city to collectively work to ensure an incident like this never happens again.”