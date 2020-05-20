45th Milford Oyster Festival canceled because of pandemic

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Reaction around town was somber on Wednesday after residents learned that one of Connecticut’s biggest summertime parties — The 45th Milford Oyster Festival — was canceled.

“Depressing,” said Rich Photos.

“It’s definitely a bummer,” added Paige Heins.

The festival, featuring bands, vendors, food and fun, attracts between 35,000 to 50,000 people from all over Connecticut and the New York City area. Those huge numbers, which would be a blessing in any other year, ended up being a curse this year with the coronavirus.

“This was an extremely difficult decision the committee had to make,” said Michelle Dibella, the festival’s publicity chair. “But, we believe it was the right decision because we want everybody to stay safe.”

It is a hit to the Milford community in what’s already been a tough year because of the pandemic.

Restaurants, like SBC, stand to lose another chance to make money after being reduced to just takeout only while being shut down. Normally, the bar and inside dining areas at SBC would be packed on Oyster Festival weekend. This year, it was supposed to take place on Saturday, August 15.

“It’s a good day for us,” said Tara Fowler, General Manager of SBC. “It’s going to be tough not having that.”

Last year, the festival generated more than $23,000 for area charities and nonprofits and a college scholarship. That’s all gone, too.

“Hopefully, the people in town will rise to the occasion and if they can help out a little more this year,” DiBella said. “They are not forgotten.”

DiBella told News 8 the decision to cancel was made now out of respect to the vendors who set up shop at the festival and depend on it for part of their livelihood.

“If we didn’t cancel now, we would’ve had to deal with vendors that are buying supplies, or crafters who are making supplies, then at the last minute cancel…it would’ve been unfair to them,” DiBella said. “Plus, we would’ve had to sign contracts where deposits were needed.”

Despite the bad news, DiBella is hopeful the festival will come back strong in 2021. Milford residents who look forward to it every year, like Heins, told News 8 she’s disappointed but gets why the tough decision had to be made.

“It’s understandably necessary based on the current situation,” Heins said. “I have quite a few high-risk family members, and it’s just not worth the risks of having that many people in such a close area.”