NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At least 46 vehicles have been broken into within the last week in North Haven, according to police.

Thieves are smashing windows and searching for valuables. The thefts are happening in commercial parking lots and neighborhoods, according to police.

Several stolen vehicles have also taken off from police when officers have tried to stop them.

In response, the North Haven Police Department said it’s increasing overnight staffing, which will be paid for by grant funds.

Anyone who has surveillance footage of the following streets is asked to call police: