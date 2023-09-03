NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready to cheer on the runners — all 4,000 of them.

Participants will take to the streets Monday morning for the 46th Annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race. The race, which starts on the New Haven Green, has different start times depending on length. The kids run will start at 8:10 a.m., followed by the 5K, 20K and half marathon at 8:30 a.m.

Seven Olympians will be among the ranks this year, including Leonard Korir, who has won the New Haven race three times.

“I usually like this race because it’s good for gauging your fitness, especially when you’re performing for something else to come,” he said. “This 20K is a very nice course.”

Mayor Justin Elicker is also set to take part, along with some News 8 runners.