$4M cut from New Haven Police Dept. as part of city’s approved fiscal year budget

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Monday, the City of New Haven announced the details of the finalized budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021, including some major budget cuts to the police department.

Officials said it the budget process has been “one of the most challenging” the city has seen in many years.

According to a news release, while the board was trying to prevent layoffs, it said the overall impact on the city’s operations is significant.

A total of 101 city positions were eliminated or reduced to $1 — 80 in Mayor Justin Elicker’s proposed budget and 21 in the additional proposal.

The majority of the cuts were to the police department. Forty-eight positions were eliminated or reduced to $1 — or an 11% reduction in the size of the police force — and there was a $4,000,000 reduction in the police budget.

“The reduction in staffing will make it more difficult for the police department to have enough officers for walking beats, which are more labor-intensive, and also increases the likelihood of supervisor transfers (such as transferring district managers across districts) because fewer supervisor positions will exist,” the news release stated.

The approved budget, adopted by the Board of Alders, included a line item for operational savings in the amount of $2,004,300 related to non-Board of Education operational city departments.

The full budget can be seen below:

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released the following statement: