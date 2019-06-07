4th annual "PK Crossfit Hero Workout" comes to New Haven Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Folks in New Haven will be working out for a great cause on Saturday morning for the 4th annual "PK Crossfit Hero Workout."

These Crossfit workouts are tough. The one they will be doing Saturday is called a "Hero" workout for a reason. The hero they honor was pretty tough, too. is name was Army Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel.

"Andrew was a 2006 graduate of West Point. Was a ranger and a green beret," said Bob Keiser, Pedersen-Keel's stepfather. "He was with the 3rd Special Forces Group."

Everybody called Pedersen-Keel "PK". He grew up in Wallingford a 3-sport athlete. He was 17 years old on 9/11 and decided right then to join the military. After 7 years of service, he was a Captain leading a special forces unit in Afghanistan and training Afghan soldiers.

It was March of 2013 when someone in an Afghan uniform grabbed a machine gun and started shooting Americans and Afghans alike. His mother and stepfather started APK charities in his honor.

"Crossfit is one of the most favorite ways of special forces getting into shape, and so Crossfit is a perfect fit for us," Keiser said.

The workout is back squats, deadlifts, and a sprint.

There are sessions at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 8th at Crossfit New Haven on James Street. There's no fee, but donations to APK Charities are greatly appreciated.

"Where we help with financial assistance. Gold star families, active military and veterans here in Connecticut," said Keiser.

Those veterans are encouraged to join Saturday's workout, the more people and donations the better.

"Not only is it the money that's important, certainly, but it's to keep Andrew's name alive, his memory alive," Keiser said.

This year's workout falls on what would have been PK's 35th birthday.

