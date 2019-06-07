New Haven

4th annual "PK Crossfit Hero Workout" comes to New Haven

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:10 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:16 PM EDT

4th annual "PK Crossfit Hero Workout" comes to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Folks in New Haven will be working out for a great cause on Saturday morning for the 4th annual "PK Crossfit Hero Workout." 

These Crossfit workouts are tough. The one they will be doing Saturday is called a "Hero" workout for a reason. The hero they honor was pretty tough, too. is name was Army Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel.

"Andrew was a 2006 graduate of West Point. Was a ranger and a green beret," said Bob Keiser, Pedersen-Keel's stepfather. "He was with the 3rd Special Forces Group."

Everybody called Pedersen-Keel "PK". He grew up in Wallingford a 3-sport athlete. He was 17 years old on 9/11 and decided right then to join the military. After 7 years of service, he was a Captain leading a special forces unit in Afghanistan and training Afghan soldiers. 

It was March of 2013 when someone in an Afghan uniform grabbed a machine gun and started shooting Americans and Afghans alike. His mother and stepfather started APK charities in his honor.

"Crossfit is one of the most favorite ways of special forces getting into shape, and so Crossfit is a perfect fit for us," Keiser said.

The workout is back squats, deadlifts, and a sprint. 

There are sessions at  7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on June 8th at Crossfit New Haven on James Street. There's no fee, but donations to APK Charities are greatly appreciated. 

"Where we help with financial assistance. Gold star families, active military and veterans here in Connecticut," said Keiser.

Those veterans are encouraged to join Saturday's workout, the more people and donations the better.

"Not only is it the money that's important, certainly, but it's to keep Andrew's name alive, his memory alive," Keiser said.

This year's workout falls on what would have been PK's 35th birthday.

For more details on Crossfit New Haven, click here. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center