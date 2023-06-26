MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old marks the fourth arrest police have made in connection to a May street takeover in Meriden.

The takeover happened on May 6 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s outlet, and included a group of about 40 people swarming an officer’s cruiser, according to police.

The group allegedly yelled profanity, provoked each other and made obscene gestures. Some of the people in the group jumped on the cruiser’s hood, damaging it.

Selyah Rivera, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree riot, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, unlawful assembly and first-degree criminal trespass.

Tatianna Ortiz, 18, and 22-year-old Shawn Mills were arrested on May 25. Jarid Weymer, 22, was arrested on June 19.