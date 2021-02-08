5 arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Five people have been arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies early Sunday morning.

Hamden Police responded to Citgo Gas Station on 1978 State Street on the report of an armed robbery.

Police report that an investigation revealed that three armed gunmen approached two store employees as they were emptying the trash.

Police say the suspects ordered the employees to the back into the store and demanded money, and “placed the barrel of their handguns to the head of one of the employees, as he emptied the cash drawer.”

Approximately 40 minutes later, Hamden Police responded to Krauszer’s Food Store on 2008 Whitney Avenue on the report of an armed robbery.

Hamden Police say that three armed gunmen entered the store with “guns drawn.” In addition, suspects forced all employees to the rear of the store, while demanding money.

Authorities say one of the employees was placed in a “headlock,” with a gun pointed at his head. Police say suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after, police proceeded to travel southbound on Route 15 in an attempt to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials report that the suspect’s vehicle was found parked in front of Phillips 66 Gas Station on 1655 Litchfield Turnpike in Woodbridge. Police say a pursuit commenced southbound on Route 15 in Woodbridge after the operator of the vehicle located Hamden Police.

The pursuit continued into Orange, West Haven, and New Haven. Officials determined the suspect’s vehicle was stolen in Wallingford a day earlier.

The chase ended in Hamden at the intersection of Winchester Avenue and Goodrich Street. Officials report that the five occupants fled from the vehicle into nearby yards and were later located and arrested.

Sergeant Jason Venditto and his K-9 partner conducted an evidence recovery search and located three firearms that were hidden under snow.

18-year-old Justice Bryant of New Haven, who police say was in possession of a firearm, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal alteration of a firearm. He was detained on a $100,000 bond.

Frankie Tyson, 18, of Hamden was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny. He was detained on a $100,000 bond.

Mekhi Phelmetta, 18, of Hamden was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was detained on a $500,000 bond.

18-year-old Timaree Fields of New Haven was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and detained on a $100,000.

Bryant, Tyson, Phelmetta and Fields are scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court

on April 5.

A 17-year-old New Haven resident allegedly involved was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit. The teen was remanded to the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport.