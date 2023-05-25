Five families were displaced in a fire at an apartment complex on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck on Thursday, according to authorities.

Fire officials said one of the apartment buildings was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival at the scene. Officials said all the people and pets inside the apartment were evacuated safely.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the five families displaced by the fire.

Officials are asking all non-residents to avoid the area as the parking lot is congested by numerous fire vehicles.