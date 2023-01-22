MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four firefighters and one home occupant were injured in a three-alarm house fire Saturday evening on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden.

The victim was found unconscious on the third floor of the three-story home and is now in critical, but stable condition at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. The victim is receiving hyperbaric treatment.

In addition, three Meriden firefighters and one Bridgeport firefighter were brought to local hospitals to be treated for various injuries including burns, cardiac issues and smoke inhalation.

The two firefighters who suffered from burns, including the Bridgeport firefighter, have been released. However, they will need more treatment at home.

The two other firefighters who suffered from cardiac exertion and smoke inhalation were also released and cleared to return to work.

Meriden Deputy Chief Dunn said that before firefighters arrived, a group of locals broke down a rear door to save some people from the fire. These locals also told firefighters that there was someone still stuck on the third floor when they arrived.

Firefighters attempted to reach the third floor using the stairs, but they were pushed back by heavy fire conditions, causing two firefighters to get burned. Then, two other firefighters successfully saved the unconscious male by using a 35-foot ladder through the third-floor window.

The Meriden Fire Department received help from Berlin, Middletown, New Britain, Southington and Wallingford.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.