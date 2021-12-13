5 students charged with breach of peace following incident at Seymour High School

Seymour High School

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Five students are facing charges following an incident at Seymour High School Monday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., police say staff at the school were notified by numerous students about an “alarming photo” circulating on social media platforms, in which students were posing with weapons in a threatening manner.

According to police, all of the students involved in the incident were immediately identified and removed from class. After investigation, five juveniles, four males and one female, were charged with breach of peace.

Police say these charges came as a result of causing annoyance and alarm among other students and school staff.

While investigating, police later determined the weapons to be airsoft rifles and pistols.

“We ask that parents/guardians have a conversation with their children about what is acceptable behavior although what they may see as innocent is possibly alarming to others,” said Seymour Police Commander Michael Fappiano in a press release. “To the students who recognized the threat and spoke up, we applaud you for seeing and saying something.”

