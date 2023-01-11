NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five New Haven police officers are returning to court on Wednesday to face charges in connection to an incident that left a man paralyzed over the summer.

This will mark the second court appearance for these officers, with the first happening back in December.

The case stems from an incident in June when New Haven officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts.

The van stopped abruptly on its way to the police station, and body camera footage shows Cox being launched headfirst into the van wall. Despite begging for help, Cox did not receive immediate medical assistance.

Then while at the station, officers dragged Cox across the floor before placing him into a cell. This incident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Officer Luis Rivera, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officer Oscar Diz, who are all on administrative leave, each face misdemeanor charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty.

Cox’s family has also filed a $100 million lawsuit against the New Haven Police Department and the City of New Haven.

The officers are due to appear in court sometime Wednesday morning in a high-level court.