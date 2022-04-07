NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five high school students in New Haven were taken to the hospital after ingesting a food-like substance believed to be infused with an illegal substance.

New Haven Public Schools said the five students attended Hillhouse High School.

The New Haven Police Department and paramedics responded to the scene.

Mayor Justin Elicker told News 8 that one student brought in an edible and shared it with four other students. All are in stable condition.

It is unclear what exactly was in the edible, but one student was vomiting.

This is not the first time drugs have been brought to a New Haven school.

“We had a similar incident if you recall at Bishop Woods School just a few months ago and as a parent, it’s terrifying to think that your kid might eat something and get really, really sick. In Hartford they actually had a kid die because of this,” Elicker said.

The situation remains under investigation.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.