5 officers arrested for involvement in case that left a New Haven man paralyzed due in court

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five New Haven officers who were arrested in connection to the police transport that left a man paralyzed are due in court on Thursday.

36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox was paralyzed while being transported in a New Haven police van last June. He was arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm, and while being driven in the van wearing no seatbelt, an abrupt stop injured and paralyzed him.

The five officers involved in his arrest were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons by state police. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Those officers involved are Officer Oscar Diaz, Sgt. Betsy Segui, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, and Officer Luis Rivera. All five department members have been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

An internal investigation of those officers is underway.

In the meantime, Cox’s legal team representing the Cox family has agreed to begin settlement talks with the City of New Haven in a $100 million civil case.

The officers will be in a New Haven courthouse sometime after 10 a.m. on Thursday.