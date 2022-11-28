NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The five New Haven police officers involved in the incident that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed in June have been arrested.

The five officers were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons by state police. Both charges are misdemeanors. The officers were given a $25,000 bond.

City officials said the officers were served the warrants on Monday morning.

“We need to be transparent and accountable. Period,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “You cannot treat people the way that Mr. Cox was treated.”

On June 19, Cox was arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van that had no seatbelts. When the van stopped abruptly, the video shows Cox being launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall. Cox did not receive immediate medical help.

The incident left Cox paralyzed from the chest down.

In September, a lawsuit was filed against the City of New Haven and the five officers involved in Cox’s transport. They are being accused of negligence, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The officers involved are Officer Oscar Diaz, Sgt. Betsy Segui, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier and Officer Luis Rivera. All five department members have been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

In October, all charges against Cox from the day of the arrest were dropped.

Last week, the officers involved filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case.

Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, and Luis Rivera claim in the documents filed in federal court this week, in reaction to the lawsuit against them, that they are “entitled to qualified immunity from all liability” in the case. In addition, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier “moves to dismiss in its entirety.”

