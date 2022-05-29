DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were transported to trauma centers after a head-on collision that was reported Saturday night, according to the Derby Fire Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, responders were dispatched to the intersection of Marshal and Coe Lane. Upon arrival, officials found two cars that were involved in a head-on crash.

Five people required transportation to trauma centers, according to responders.

This accident occurred on the Derby – Ansonia line. Members were on the scene for over an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.