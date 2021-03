NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 50 CTtransit bus drivers call out sick Monday morning, officials told News 8.

They said the shortage caused issues to New Haven area customers.

Attn: @CTTRANSIT New Haven Area Customers

New Haven



We are experiencing a high level of personnel shortages that will cause major service delays and cancellations of some trips and services today.

We apologize for the resulting inconvenience. — CTTRANSIT (@CTTRANSIT) March 8, 2021

“We are focusing on getting as much service on the street as we can to get our customers to their destinations,” General Manager Cole Pouliot told News 8.

You can find the latest on alerts and schedules on CTtransit’s website.