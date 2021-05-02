50 students from 5 shoreline cities, towns making Long Wharf Park a little cleaner

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday, volunteers from the Community Integration Mentoring Program (CIMP) hit the shores and picked up trash.

The program has been around for four years. Sunday’s effort was also to celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Month.

Gabriela Garcia-Perez, the founder and director of CIMP, told News 8, “It’s a place that needs help right now and we wanted to have our efforts mean something…They’re expected to split up in groups later on and pick up some of the trash. We have told them not to touch things with their hands, we have gloves we have trash bags, and these were all things donated to us by organizations within the shoreline”

The program also held a number of food drives for people negatively impacted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

