NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Saturday that a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator in the cold case killing of a Naugatuck woman in 2005, according to authorities.

18 years ago, 51-year-old Sandra Ramos-Cuadrado was stabbed to death in her home on Olive Street in Naugatuck on Feb. 18, 2005, authorities said.

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

The killing is still under investigation by Naugatuck police detectives in conjunction with the Connecticut State’s Attorneys Office Cold Case Unit.

Sandra Ramos-Cuadrado (CREDIT: NPD)

On the 18th anniversary of Ramos-Cuadrado’s death, Naugatuck police said they wanted to take the opportunity to remember her life, extend their condolences and request the public’s assistance to identify her killer.

If anyone has any information on the investigation, they are asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222 or the Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.