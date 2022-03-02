WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier in West Haven last year.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021 near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Derby Avenue.
USPIS said the suspect is described as a Black man, between the ages of 18 and 25, who is six feet tall with short hair and a dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants.
The vehicle pictured below was seen in the area during the robbery, according to USPIS.
Postal inspectors are asking anyone with information about the robbery or vehicle to contact them. You can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “law enforcement,” and reference case No. 3565556. All information will be kept confidential.