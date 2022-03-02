WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier in West Haven last year.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021 near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Derby Avenue.

USPIS said the suspect is described as a Black man, between the ages of 18 and 25, who is six feet tall with short hair and a dark complexion. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The vehicle pictured below was seen in the area during the robbery, according to USPIS.

Photo: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Postal inspectors are asking anyone with information about the robbery or vehicle to contact them. You can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “law enforcement,” and reference case No. 3565556. All information will be kept confidential.