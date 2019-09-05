$50K rewards offered in New Haven shootings that injured 2 children

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are offering two separate $50,000 rewards for information on the different shootings that injured two children this year in New Haven.

According to police, the States Attorney’s Office is offering a reward of $50,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the April 30th shooting of a 9-year-old boy and the June 28th shooting of an 8-year-old boy.

The April 30th shooting occurred at around 6:52 p.m., when the boy and both of his parents were in a car on Foote Street and several gunshots were fired at their vehicle.

The child was struck once in the pelvis. The family then drove the boy to Yale New Haven Hospital where police responded to investigate.

On June 28th, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the area of Thompson Street at 11:23 p.m. The child was found lying in a first floor bedroom, according to police.

He was then taken to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304, anonymous tip line at (203) 946-6296, text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637(CRIMES) or email at ecic@newhavenct.gov.